Currituck County DSS adjusts visits to appointment only

Currituck County Department of Social Services is adjusting their office hours to limit the risks of coronavirus.

DSS says starting Thursday, the office will only be open to the public by appointment only.

People may pick up the following applications without an appointment: Medicaid, food nutrition services, work first (TANF) and energy assistance.

There will also be forms for anyone reporting a change. The applications are on a table inside the first door to the office and will be available from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

You can also apply for Medicaid and food nutrition services ​online.

To make an appointment or speak to the staff, contact the Currituck County Department of Social Services at 252-232-3083.

