Police keeping close watch in Greenville

Law enforcement from Greenville Police, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office and Highway Patrol continue to have a presence in Uptown Greenville.

As of 9:00 p.m., an hour since the curfew went into effect, the streets in the Uptown area were largely quiet.

Officers say all roads are blocked off, but it’s situational whether you are able to drive through or not. If you live Uptown you’re allowed, but if you’re coming to stay with someone, you will have to talk with an officer first.

We did speak with an individual who was looking for a protest and couldn’t find one. He said he just wants the violence to stop and wants justice for our country.

PREVIOUS STORY:

As an 8:00 p.m. curfew went into effect in Greenville the streets remained clear from protesters.

Greenville Police, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office, and Highway Patrol are all out in Greenville.

Police have blocked off all roads surrounding the Uptown area.

Around ten to fifteen businesses are boarded up as a precaution, hoping to avoid having windows smashed, like what happened Sunday night, should protesters show up and turn violent.

We'll continue to update you on any developments regarding any protests across eastern Carolina.

