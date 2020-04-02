Crystal Coast towns ban people going in ocean

Four towns along the Crystal Coast are now banning people from going into the ocean.

Atlantic Beach, Emerald Isle, Indian Beach, and Pine Knoll Shores will limit recreational water access beginning today.

The towns will fly double-red flags through April 29th because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Swimming, surfing, kiting, and any non-motorized recreational water access is now prohibited. The towns say residents are still allowed to walk, job, and exercise along the beach strand.

Unseasonably warm weather resulted in a water rescue on Sunday, the towns say, putting first responders at risk to catching the virus.

Towns says they could cite violators, but they hope that people will voluntarily comply with the new restrictions.

