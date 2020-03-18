Crystal Coast beaches still open to visitors

With the coronavirus pandemic spreading quickly, some coastal communities in the state are going to extreme measures to protect residents, while other beach towns remain open for business.

A group of college students in Emerald Isle for the week for spring break said it hasn't been the spring break they were expecting.

"I mean we haven't really been out much, we've just been kind of quarantined to our hotel room, enjoying the beach," explained Katie Howard, a student at Liberty University in Virginia.

It's a trip they weren't sure would even happen at all.

"It was pretty scary, we were worried they were going to close state borders but at the end of the day it was either we were going to be bored in Virginia or bored at the beach," Howard added.

"It seemed like it would be okay for us to come and just really stay aware of social distancing, washing our hands, avoiding crowded places," said Abagail Conyers, another member of Howard's group.

On Tuesday, Dare County officials began restricting outside visitors. On Wednesday, Hyde County announced no new visitors would be allowed on Okracoke Island.

Carteret County officials and Crysal Coast beach towns have not considered those steps at this time.

"At this point Emerald Isle is not under a state of emergency, we're encouraging everyone to say calm. And we're encouraging you to use good judgement," proclaimed Town Manager Matt Zapp.

Staying calm is an easier task for Karen Martin-- an infectious disease nurse and part-time resident on the island.

"I think if folks are cautious, they understand they are going to know someone at some point who has it," she says.

Martin, who lives in Baltimore, decided to spend the week at the beach despite the COVID-19 concerns.

"I wanted to come down with my daughter and enjoy the beach before this first wave, right? The first wave of sickness," Martin explains.

Having been through past health crises as a medical professional, she provided one piece of advice.

"Prepare, but don't be, don't panic."

The Town of Emerald Isle also says they are leaning on Governor Cooper's recommendations and those of the Carteret County Coronavirus Task Force as they move forward with any decisions for the town.