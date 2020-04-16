Some Crystal Coast beaches reopening to residents only

Two Crystal Coast beaches will soon be reopening, after being closed because of COVID-19.

Atlantic Beach says the temporary restriction on recreational water access will be lifted on Friday. Emerald Isle will lift their restrictions on Saturday.

Atlantic Beach says people still must maintain social distancing standards and groups of more than ten people continue to be prohibited.

The town says the beach will only be open for residents of Carteret County, while public beach access parking lots and bathhouses remain closed.

Emerald Isle says starting Saturday they will be providing limited beach patrol for the rest of the month and that lifeguard activity and coverage will increase as the season progresses.

Emerald Isle says their waterways will be available to town residents and property owners who must also maintain social distancing.