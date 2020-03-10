Crystal Coast beaches increase safety measures for summer season

The busy tourism season is approaching and with that in mind, towns along the coast are revamping their safety plans to help keep beach goers safe while out enjoying the water.

Pine Knoll Shores Mayor Ken Jones says, "The Mayor of Emerald Isle, Eddie Barber and the Mayor of Atlantic Beach, Trace Cooper, and myself, sat down in a room and made some decisions to try to get together and be on the same page as far as all of our warnings and stuff and we're all going to use the same flag system."

Every year lives are lost to rip currents. Leaders in Pine Knoll Shores are hoping a new action plan will help increase safety.

Jones says, "My goal is for no loss of life this summer for the whole beach and the whole strand on this island."

Pine Knoll Shores announced several initiatives to help keep swimmers safe. Jones says, "I'm very happy to say we're adding another beach access down by the Trinity Center. It will not be a beach access for the public but it will be for emergencies only."

For firefighters this new access site on the western end of town will help them get help to those in need quicker.

Pine Knoll Shores Fire Chief Jason Baker says, "The west end, like I said, was a vulnerable area and the town has worked with the Trinity Center to get this access and any seconds we can shave is the difference between life and death."

The town is also adding rescue cans along the beach. They are devices to be taken out into the water to help in rescues. Boogie boards will be available for use for free and they are bringing back their drink koozie campaign that explain what to do in a rip current.

The town says they are also working together with Emerald Isle and Atlantic Beach to create school programs to talk about being safe in the water. Pine Knoll Shores officials also say they are taking part in the 'float don't fight campaign,' to educate visitors about the importance of flotation devices.