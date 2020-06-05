Croatan High School holds graduation

CARTERET COUNTY, NC (WITN) Croatan High School gave its students a different type of graduation ceremony.
The school hosted a drive-in ceremony Friday afternoon.
Students and parents heard the commencement from their cars in the school's parking lot.
The ceremony was broadcast on radio so students could hear it no matter where they were parked.
Students say they appreciate at least getting a modified ceremony.
Parents then drove their students to front of the school where employees created a stage for students to receive their diploma from the principal.