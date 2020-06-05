Croatan High School holds graduation

Croatan High School gave its students a different type of graduation ceremony.

The school hosted a drive-in ceremony Friday afternoon. ​

Students and parents heard the commencement from their cars in the school's parking lot.

​

The ceremony was broadcast on radio so students could hear it no matter where they were parked. ​

Students say they appreciate at least getting a modified ceremony.

Parents then drove their students to front of the school where employees created a stage for students to receive their diploma from the principal.

