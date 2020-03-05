Criminal justice career fair held at ECU

Soon to be college graduates at ECU looking for a career in criminal justice had the opportunity Thursday to learn about jobs in the field.

The job fair was also open to the general public.

Organizers said representatives from the FBI, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service , plus local Highway Patrol and police departments from North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina were on hand to answer questions and talk about job opportunities.

ECU Criminal Justice Professor William Bloss says, "We have a very large criminal justice program but many of these agencies have non enforcement civilian positions, they hire a wide variety of folks."

In all 42 different agencies were represented at the event.

