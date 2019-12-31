Crews set up for Greenville's first emerald drop

City officials have spent the day preparing for Greenville's first New Year's Eve celebration.

Crews have been preparing the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater since 10 a.m. It took six months of work to build the emerald for the emerald drop, and hours to hang it, plus months of preparation.

The city is hopeful the event will boost business.

Visit Greenville CEO Andrew Schmidt said, "The Uptown businesses will reap the benefits of this event. um, the fireworks and emerald drop aren't until 12 and the band plays at 9, so there's a lot of time in between there to be able to frequent our uptown businesses."

Residents share their holiday plans.

Pamela Kandlbinder is visiting family from New Mexico. "Not any drinking and partying. that's for sure. I'm old," she said. She plans to see family more for her New Year's resolution.

Her grandson Aidan Karl shares his plans. "Stay up until midnight and watch the ball drop in New York, he said.

And Lei Xu says her mother flew in all the way from China to spend the New Year with her. She plans to make a big meal.

Xu said, "I'm really going to make a feast of all different kinds of foods; Chinese cuisine, maybe combined with American cookies." She completed her goal of running in a 10K this year, and she's planning more fitness goals for next year.

You can also expect an increased police presence. Deputy Chief Ted Sauls says officers will be on foot, on bike, perhaps on Segway, and in units as well.

Sauls said, "The idea is not to disrupt the fun...but quite the opposite."

The city has set up designated rideshare areas. Sauls encourages everyone to utilize them.

"There are safe ride zones that are set up along 1st street. So, we would definitely encourage anybody who's attending—if they need a ride home—versus driving; especially after partaking in alcohol, to please take advantage of those resources."

The celebration takes place from 9 p.m. to midnight at the Town Common. There will be food vendors, alcohol vendors, a live band, and plenty to do in Uptown.