Crew members rescued after shrimp trawler runs aground overnight

Four crew members were rescued Friday morning after their shrimp trawler ran aground near Shackelford Banks.

The Coast Guard says they got a distress call around 3:30 a.m. from the 'Tamara Alane'.

The 78-foot boat had become disabled because of fuel issues, according to the Coast Guard, then ran aground and began taking on water.

Because of harsh weather conditions, the crew asked for help in evacuating the boat.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Elizabeth City was sent. The four were hoisted aboard and then taken to the airport in Beaufort.

The Coast Guard says none of the crew had any signs of injury and that they will monitor the salvage operations of the trawler.

