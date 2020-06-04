Crema Brew gets New Bern Bear

The city of New Bern is known for its bears and one of those fiberglass creatures now has a home at a popular coffee shop.

The New Bern Chamber of Commerce unveiled its newest bear Thursday afternoon at Crema Brew on Broad Street.

Artist and Crema Brew fan Katie Wigs came up with the design for this new bear.

It's dressed like the shop's owner, and it's holding a coffee cup.

Owner Donovan Zook says, "Well makes me feel good to have it in the community. Here at Five Points, think they deserve a bear and Crema Brew is part of this neighborhood, just really think it's cool."

This is the 77th bear in New Bern, the fiberglass kind that is, since the figures began in 2008.

Officials have a goal of getting a bear for every New Bern business that wants one.

