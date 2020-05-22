Crayola launches ‘Colors of the World’ crayons to include more skin tones

Crayola has launched a new product aimed at cultivating a more inclusive world for children.

The company released a new line of crayons called “Colors of the World,” and it represents dozens of global skin tones.

Crayola hopes the collection will increase representation and foster a greater sense of belonging and acceptance among children.

The collection comes in 24 or 32-count boxes. The 32-count box is an online Walmart exclusive and is available for preorder.

The 32-count boxes are expected to be available in stores by July.

Customers looking to purchase the 24-count pack can submit an email on Crayola’s website for updates on when the product will become available again.