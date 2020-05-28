Craven-Pamlico Animal Shelter needs help with adoptions

A local animal shelter is seeing an uptick of animals coming into their facility after a large number of dogs were taken in after an animal surrender.

For the last few weeks the Craven-Pamlico Animal Shelter says they had only a handful of animals in their care. Now they are seeing a big increase in the number of cats and dogs needing their help.

Thirty-two hound-mix dogs are now in the care of the shelter after the sheriff's office received the dogs through a surrender.

While about half have been taken in by rescue organizations, Animal Services Director Eileen Beeson says the other half still need to rescued or adopted out. " You know a lot of people think of them as outdoor dogs or that they are just hunting dogs but a lot of these are mixes so we've got a little bit of lab mixed with hound or different types of dogs but I mean they can be the greatest family pet."

The shelter is also seeing a large number of kittens coming in. While many of them are not quite ready to go to a new home they have other cats and kittens who are patiently waiting for their forever home.