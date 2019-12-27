Craven County vet wins big in Christmas Day Powerball

A local vet got quite the Christmas present this year after he won big in the Christmas Day Powerball drawing.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says Floyd Cox of Dover, won $100,000 from Wednesday night’s drawing.

The Craven County man, who is also a Vietnam War veteran and retired painter, says he stopped at the Vanceboro Food Mart on NC-43 and bought a Quick Pick ticket on Christmas Day. It wasn’t until the next morning that he realized he got the best present ever.

Cox said, “Like the birth of a new day” about his win.

Cox claimed the prize Friday at lottery headquarters. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $70,751.

The veteran says he plans to use the money to help his four children and may take trip up to Times Square in New York City for the New Year’s Eve celebration.

