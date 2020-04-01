Craven County teachers in the classroom for virtual learning

Virtual learning is in full swing for students across the state, and teachers are working overtime to try and ensure their students are still learning to the best of their abilities while at home.

At West Craven Middle School teachers are still engaging with their students everyday despite having to now do it online.

They say this has been a difficult journey trying to create new lesson plans that are able to be completed virtually and they miss seeing their students inside of their classrooms.

Even though the school is much quieter, teachers say being able to come in everyday restores a sense of normalcy in this chaotic time.

Cameron Hill, multi classroom lead teacher says, "This little bit of structure has helped to keep our world in check in a way and by us showing the students that we're still coming here and we're still trying to keep that structure, hopefully that's modeling for them that they need to try and keep some sense of structure in their lives."

The teachers say the best part of their day is getting to check in with their students for live online lessons and they want both students and their families to know that they are here to help them whenever they need it.