Craven County students donate medical supplies to CarolinaEast

Hospitals around the country are struggling to keep shelves stocked with protective gear during the coronavirus pandemic.

CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern has been getting a helping hand from community donors to increase inventory and supply staff with protective equipment and gear during this crisis.

CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern is monitoring the number of gloves, masks, and gowns available in the hospital's daily inventory and working with suppliers to ensure they have enough supplies for staff as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise.

As they work around the difficult situation, officials say Craven Community College has gone above and beyond to help them with their equipment levels.

On Monday, students from Craven County's three high schools that have health occupation programs, dropped off supplies currently going unused while public schools are closed.