Craven County shares State of Emergency planning

Craven County officials are providing an update on the measures the county is taking against the COVID-19 crisis after a confirmed positive case this weekend in Craven County.

Officials have declared a state of emergency in Craven County in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic. While the announcement doesn't come with any restrictions at the moment, officials say it will open the door to federal and state resources should they need them.

County Manager Jack Veit, who made the announcement Tuesday, was joined by other officials from New Bern as well as Havelock. Veit said they will modify their State of Emergency as necessary.

The emergency designation allows them to speed up testing and supplies, as well as provide budget flexibility, and the re-direction of staff to their coronavirus task force.

Among other precautions the county is taking is closing the convention center and not holding any events there until it’s safe to do so.