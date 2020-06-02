Craven County seniors graduate this week

This week, high schools throughout the east are beginning graduation ceremonies. Although graduations may look different because of COVID-19, school leaders are still finding a way to give students a special experience.

New Bern High School in Craven County gave students a hybrid graduation- which means students still got to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas but individually and with social distancing in mind.

Each student was allowed to bring four family members with them.

This graduation was certainly different than in years past, but the seniors say having an in-person graduation made them feel special and it gave them the opportunity to reconnect with some of their classmates one last time.

Graduating senior Zharia Moore said, "It's amazing to me because we at least get to have something, it's better than doing it where we can't even see anybody, i didn't think we were actually going to be together so i think that's the good part about it."

The school took pictures and video of each mini graduation and will be putting them all together for a complete graduation video that will be played next week.

