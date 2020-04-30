Craven County schools begin to plan for next year

Schools in our state have been ordered to continue using virtual classes through the end of the school year, as they plan for the fall semester.

What next year will look like is on the minds of many students and their families.

While some may struggle with home schooling their children. not all students are unhappy with the change and hope that may be an option.

Some students say they've enjoyed the freedom that online classes have given them.

Craven County Schools Superintendent Dr. Meghan Doyle says, "I think it's going to be a brand new world in a number of ways. I think that depending on where our community is with community spread, also where our country is in terms of testing and with any kinds of treatments, it's really going to drive the comfort level of parents."

Some federal experts have suggested that schools in August would look much different than they do now, with social distancing changing how classes and other school activities happen. No official guidelines have been released yet.