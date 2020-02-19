Craven County road crews ready for snow

In New Bern, just like much of the eastern part of our state, it's all hands on deck for the next couple of days anticipating the wintry weather.

City and state officials spent Wednesday getting ready for whatever winter weather does come Thursday and into Friday.

That preparation included loading salt trucks, testing snow plows and laying out their plan of attack for the next couple of days.

Both New Bern Public Works and state DOT officials said they plan to brine and salt the roads Thursday-- but when they'll be able to start depends on the rain.

One of the main areas of focus for both city and state officials will be the bridges that lead into downtown New Bern.

Those bridges can get very icy, very quickly with the water, and moisture underneath them, coupled with the wind that whips over the surface. One DOT official said they can be fine on minute, and completely frozen the next so they will take extra caution with those areas.

