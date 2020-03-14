Craven County officials reporting first case of COVID-19; 23 cases in North Carolina

Craven County is reporting its first case of COVID-19.

County government officials say that the person who tested positive for the virus is a man who returned from international travel.

Officials say he became symptomatic and had a negative flu test.

He was tested this past Wednesday and positive results were received at the Craven County Health Department today from the North Carolina State Lab.

Officials say work is being done to find those who came into close contact with the man.

The man has been in isolation at home since being tested on Wednesday.

There are currently 23 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to state health officials.

