Craven County murder suspect arrested after car chase

A man wanted for murder in Craven County has been arrested after a car chase in Vanceboro.

Deputies say Timothy Harris was wanted for the murder of Courtney Dixon on Friday. The sheriff's office arrested Harris and his wife, Barbara, on Butler Ford Road.

During the chase, deputies say Timothy hit and damaged a marked patrol vehicle and Barbara tried to hit patrol cars in order to help Timothy escape.

Deputies say Barbara tried to interfere with Timothy's arrest. She was arrested and charged with felony accessory after the fact to murder, two counts of felony assault on government officials, and obstructing an officer.

Timothy Harris is charged with an open count of murder, felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony assault with a deadly weapon against government official and several traffic violations. He is being held under no bond.