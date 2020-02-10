Craven County hosts medicine drops at fire departments

If you have old prescription medicine around the house, now's the time to get rid of it.

You can drop them off at the Number 7 Township Fire Department in New Bern, the Dover Fire Department and the Harlowe Fire Department in Havelock.

The drop-off happens between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday.

Not only can this help you de-clutter your medicine cabinet, but it will also make your family and guests safer. Medications are the leading cause of accidental poisoning among children.