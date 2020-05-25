Craven County honors fallen service members

While Memorial Day ceremonies and observances looked different this year, the meaning behind them remains the same, to honor those service men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

In Havelock, taps played and boots stood tall for our nation's heroes who didn't come home.

County Commissioner and Veteran E.T. Mitchell says, "Memorial Day has a great day of meaning. It's for the people that I served with and actually for the parents of the children that I played with growing up because I grew up on Air Force bases, so it's very central for me."

Memorial Day is time to honor the fallen, like Sgt. James Slape, and those who are Missing In Action or Prisoners Of War.

Bob Cusick, Craven County Veterans Council Chairman says, "It's extremely important, it's one day a year that we remember our fallen war deaths so it's important that it had to go on."

The venue was different, the crowds were smaller, but the Veterans Council in Craven County continued its annual Memorial Day tribute.

This year's ceremony was held at the Craven County Courthouse where monuments for every U.S. conflict stand.

The observance is typically held at the National Cemetery with about 500 people attending.

