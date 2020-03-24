Craven County government buildings to close to public starting Wednesday

Craven County government buildings will close to the public starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say the Craven County Health Department clinics will remain open to the public and employees at all government offices will still work.

All county parks will remain open, except for playground equipment, park shelters and workout equipment.

Here is a list of following offices that will be closed to the public:

-Craven County Department of Social Services

-Craven County Board of Elections

-Craven County Register of Deeds

-Craven County Veterans Services

-Craven County Water Department

-Craven Pamlico Animal Services

