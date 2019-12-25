Craven County firetrucks deliver toys to families during Operation Fill Santa's Sleigh

It was a magical morning for children in parts of one Eastern Carolina County.

Fire stations in Cove City, Dover, Fort Barnwell, and Jasper took part in Operation Fill Santa’s Sleigh.

Firefighters and volunteers with Craven County Jaycees rode around in firetrucks delivering toys to families in Western Craven County.

The toy drive itself in the run up to today lasted until Christmas Eve.

We’re told this is the second year that the stations have worked together to help half a dozen local families including 17 children.

