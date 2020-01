Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are asking for your help in finding a missing woman.

Katelin Crider was reported missing on Monday.

Craven County deputies say the 25-year-old woman was last seen Saturday at the Bridgeton Marina.

It isn't known what Crider was last wearing, according to deputies.

Anyone who spots Crider should call the Craven County Sheriff's Office at 252-633-2357 or 252-633-0498.