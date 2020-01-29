Craven County business honored for volunteer, sponsor efforts

A business in Craven County has been honored for helping the community recover from Hurricane Florence.

Coastal Boat Lift Repair was named "Small Business Member of the Year" by the New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce.

The company spent the beginning of 2019 helping current and new customers fix their boat lifts from the storm.

Later in the year, the company sponsored different events throughout the community, including the Trent River Raft Race. For the race, they lent the city a floating dock while public docks were under hurricane repair.