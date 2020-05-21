Craven County Teacher of the Year gets new car

Craven County Schools' Teacher of the Year is getting her reward for good work, even if it was delayed by the coronavirus.

Gayle Hardy was named Teacher of the Year in March.

But the pandemic delayed her special prize until now, a new car from Toyota of New Bern.

She's getting the free use of a 2020 Toyota Camry for a year.

Hardy says she's not the only one doing stellar work to educate students in an area she calls home.

Hardy says, "The best teachers in the world for me were Craven County teachers. Best principles, Craven County principles. Leadership, opportunities. I've learned so much in this school system so I'm really proud to drive that car."

Hardy teaches electives to ninth and 11th grade students at New Bern High School.

She'll represent Craven County in a regional Teacher of the Year competition.