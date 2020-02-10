Craven County Sheriff's Office collects unused medications

Many think simply throwing away old medications in the trash, sink or toilet would be fine, but there are a lot of reasons not to do that. That's why the Craven County Sheriff's Office hosted 'Operation Medicine Drop' Monday morning, where people could get rid of their old medications safely.

If it's thrown out regularly, they could end up outside in a waste facility, dissolving when it rains and potentially getting into our drinking water.

Those who are vulnerable to opioid overdose are also at stake. They often turn to family, friends or others who keep old medications around, sometimes breaking into houses to steal them.

Equally as dangerous, kids could get a hold of them if they're not properly disposed of.

Jim Isennock dropped off around 25 bottles of pills. He says, "We got a grandson that comes over and I don't want him get in there and getting into it cause you know the little guys they like to open up things even though, even the childproof things they can get in."

Once collected, the Sheriff's Office says the SBI will pick them up, using either an incinerator or a chemical liquidation process to make sure they are destroyed.

The sheriff's office collected a total of 67 pounds Monday from all the drop-off locations.