Craven County Sheriff's Office adds Pit Bull to K-9 Unit

One dog, that's made an incredible journey, is now the newest member of an eastern Carolina sheriff’s K-9 team.

His name is Nibbles and was sworn in Thursday as the newest K-9 deputy with the Craven County Sheriff's Office.

Nibbles is one of only a handful of pit bulls to be used as working dogs in North Carolina.

The pit bull was rescued in 2015 from a suspected dog-fighting ring in Ontario Canada along with 31 other dogs.

After going through rehabilitation and training, Nibbles got to meet his handler for the first time Thursday.

Nibbles and handler Deputy Mccaw will spend the next few days getting to know each other and then go through training together before hitting the streets.