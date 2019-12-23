Craven County Sheriff's K9 credited with drug bust during traffic stop

Deputies say an alert K9 helped them arrest two people with drugs during a traffic stop.

The Craven County Sheriff's Office says that deputies stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 70 West and Country Club Road for a traffic violation around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Officials say that K9 Stihl alerted deputies to drugs inside the vehicle.

Deputies say that they found oxycodone pills, clonazepam pills, approximately five pounds of marijuana, and other items consistent with narcotics distribution.

Patrick Santana Edwards, 26, of Antioch Road New Bern, NC is charged with felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substance, felony possession with intent sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, and two counts possession drug paraphernalia.

Jacob Leroy Swinson, 19, of Swinson Road Maple Hill, NC is charged with felony maintaining vehicle for selling narcotics, simple possession schedule II controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

