Craven County Schools transition to remote instruction

As schools across the state continue to make adjustments with their doors closed to students for the time being, the Craven County Board of Education held an emergency meeting Wednesday morning to address aid for students and staff during the closure.

Craven County Schools are among those in the process of transitioning to remote instruction, which will begin on Monday.

At Wednesday's meeting, the board approved two recommended technology purchases.

The first includes more WiFi-enabled devices for students in remote attendance areas.

The second for iPads for the remaining K-2 students in the district to provide 1:1 learning opportunities.

The board also approved more than $250,000 in emergency employee bonuses.

All permanent part-time and full-time employees will receive a $150.00 bonus to help with groceries and/or school supplies during this time.

School officials say while they are planning to return to school March 30th, the reality of that actually happening seems uncertain at this time.