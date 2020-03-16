Craven County Schools provide meals during closing

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC (WITN) Schools in the state may not be open due to the coronavirus but that doesn't mean staff at the schools are not still taking care of their students.
In Craven County, schools are still open for students to come and pick up breakfast and lunch.
The to-go meals are being prepared for any child that needs it and school officials say families can go to their nearest school to pick up the meals between 10:00 a.m. and noon.
Nutrition staff at Bangert Elementary School say they know how important these meals are to students who may be food insecure.
The school system is currently working on a plan to deliver breakfast and lunch to help families who may not be able to make it to the schools.