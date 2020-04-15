Craven County Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Craven County school system says it learned Wednesday that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The school system says, "First and foremost, we ask for prayers and positive thoughts for the full and complete recovery of a member of our team and family. This employee never exhibited any symptoms while at work and has not been back to work since being diagnosed. While we cannot legally release the identity of our employee, we can tell you that the Craven County Health Department investigated this case and has notified all Craven County Schools staff members and members of the employee’s family who may have had contact with that employee in the 48 hours prior to developing symptoms.

The school system says they are not aware of any other employee who has been tested or is awaiting test results at this time.

They also say Craven County Schools has been consistently and regularly assessing employees in buildings and encouraging staff to stay home if they feel sick or display any symptoms of illness.

Any employee who is diagnosed or who believes they may be recovering from this virus will not return to work for two weeks.

Craven County Schools will be continuing systematic disinfection and cleaning procedures at all schools to protect staff and families. In addition, they have contracted with companies to conduct additional deep cleaning and disinfection of areas when that is necessary.

