Craven County Schools deliver meals to students

Craven County Schools took their meals on wheels Wednesday as buses rolled out to make sure students in the county have breakfast and lunch while they are out of school.

For the past two days the school system has been offering to-go meals for students, but officials say they realized that wasn't a viable option for many of their families.

The school nutrition and transportation department took on the huge task of determining bus routes and exactly how they would deliver the meals to their students.

While it's been hectic behind the scenes - leaders in the school system say it's more than worth it to ensure the kids know they have meals to eat.

To find out specific times for when buses will be making their way through your community you can find the detailed list on craven county schools website. School officials say they delivered more than 11,000 meals Wednesday,

