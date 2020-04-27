Craven County School seniors celebrated

Nearly 1,000 deliveries were made to high school seniors in Craven County Monday and it was done in style.

Law enforcement escorts, flashing lights, and honking horns were just some of the ways the high school seniors were greeted.

The school system had a customized sign made for every one of their more than 900 seniors.

Leaders at each of the five high schools say they wanted to recognize that these seniors are missing out on a lot of their final year and they wanted to surprise their students and let them know how much they care.

Havelock High School Principal Stacie Friebel says, "We've had tears both theirs and ours, we've had kids jumping for joy, excited, and we've had shy kids, we've been all over the place and then of course the families have been wonderful as well."

The school system says they are going to keep finding creative ways to celebrate all of their high school seniors.