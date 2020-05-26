Craven County School District working on reopening plan

A school district in the east is continuing to work on plans for what school might look like in the fall.

Craven County Schools have released a tentative plan to reopen.

While many of the guidelines schools use continue to evolve, leaders say they are working out how to make returning to school as safe as possible.

Schools are trying to figure out how they can arrange classrooms to allow for physical distancing.

The district is also looking at possibly requiring facemasks and allowing families to decide if they want to come for face to face instruction or continue with remote work.

Superintendent Meghan Doyle says the plan is called the roadmap to reopen. "We're using a roadmap and really traffic lights, because our students and our staff and our community can really understand that. Red being stop, yellow being caution, green being go. That's going to signal to us where individual school campuses, maybe where attendance is, and then maybe as a whole school district."

School officials say they want families to understand their plans will continue to change as they receive more state guidance.

They say their number one goal is student and staff safety when school resumes August 17th, a week later than usual. .