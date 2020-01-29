Craven County School District starts virtual learning program

The Craven County School District is looking to begin a new type of school with a unique blend of virtual learning and face to face time in a classroom.

The school system is set to open a different type of school called 'Craven Live,' starting with a pilot class of 9th grade students in August.

The virtual school is not your typical online learning platform where students only work at home in an online setting. This school would combine virtual learning with a mix of in-person classes.

School district officials say they wanted to provide students and families with this blended learning opportunity to help them find balance and allow for flexible learning.

Dr. Meghan Doyle, Craven County Superintendent, says, "We have a significant amount of families in Craven County who are home schooling their students or who are using some of the virtual school options but they are far away so they can't reach out and touch their teacher and we want to give those families the opportunity to be able to have a connection to their teachers in Craven County and in our community."

The new school will have a dedicated space for the face to face learning and provide transportation and meals like a traditional school would on those days.

The school district is holding an informational meeting on the new school this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at the board of education.