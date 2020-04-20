Craven County K9 helps in drug arrest

Deputies say a K9 helped them nab a man on drug charges.

Craven County deputies say they responded to Golden Acres Road for reports of a suspicious vehicle. When deputies found the car, they say their K9 Nibbles alerted them of drugs inside.

During the search, deputies say they found more than 15 grams of meth.

The driver, Scotty Hastings, 38, of New Bern was charged with felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.