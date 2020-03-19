Craven County Health Department to open drive-up COVID-19 testing site

A Drive-up Novel Coronavirus testing site will open at the Craven County Health Department beginning Friday.

This site will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and is located at 2818 Neuse Blvd, in New Bern until further notice.

In order to be tested all individuals must first contact their primary care provider and then, if deemed necessary, a referral to the testing site will be made by the primary care provider.

Individuals seeking testing should not contact the Health Department directly unless they are the individual’s primary care provider or do not have a primary care provider. No one should report to the testing site without a referral.

Testing will be done by appointment only. All patients must show photo identification at their testing appointment. To limit possible exposure, anyone that is coming for testing is discouraged from having healthy individuals in the car with them.

The Craven County Health Department is following the latest testing guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. In order to be eligible for COVID-19 testing the following criteria must be met.

1. Have fever or lower respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) AND close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case within the past 14 days; OR

2. Have fever AND lower respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) AND a negative rapid flu test.

Residents who have questions about testing should contact their primary care provider and not the Craven County Health Department directly.

The drive-up testing is a collaborative effort between the Craven County Health Department, CarolinaEast Medical Center and Coastal Carolina Health Care.

Once a patient arrives for testing they will first be given a rapid flu test to rule out the seasonal flu. If that rapid test is negative for seasonal flu the provider will administer a COVID-19 test. If a flu test was already administered at their primary care provider’s office, it will not be repeated at the drive-up testing site. Once an individual is tested for COVID-19 they will be asked to go into isolation at home until test results are returned. Isolation means an individual is symptomatic and they will restrict themselves to one room and one bathroom of their home while avoiding all contact with others in their home. All close contacts of the individual, those who have been within six feet of the individual for 10 or more minutes will be placed into quarantine at home until the test results of the symptomatic person come back. Quarantine is when individuals who are not symptomatic are asked to remain at home and not have contact with others but they are not restricted to one room of their home