Craven County Habitat for Humanity benefiting from Women Build Week

This is Women Build Week and Craven County Habitat for Humanity has women out in full force helping to build a house in New Bern.

Future homeowner Alicia Killingsworth says, "Just to see a bunch of women getting together and doing something they say we can't do, it's awesome."

For the week Habitat for Humanity and Lowe's team up to bring thousands of women to construction sites around the world.

Michelle Hooper with Habitat for Humanity in Craven County says, "It's just been really exciting seeing the number of people that want to get involved and are as excited as we are to learn how to build and help empower women in the construction field."

Simona Bruno is a student from Sacred Heart University and says, "This whole week is just all of us girls being together and it's just really nice how we finally get the appreciation of working together and everyone is grateful for us and even the boys all help us out and it's really fun and a good feeling."

The college students are here pulling double duty as they take part in Women Build Week and as part of the college alternative spring break trip.

Bruno says, "It's overall an amazing experience because of the people you meet truly impact your life and it honestly guides me for the way I live."

Killingsworth says, "I feel strength and empowerment. It's such a learning experience, but it's fresh and it's new and I think I'm on HGTV sometimes."

Officials with Habitat for Humanity say they will be hosting three more women build day events this week on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. They say anyone is welcome to join.