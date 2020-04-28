Craven County Commissioners seek governor's approval for reopening

As the calls to begin reopening the state get louder, leaders in one eastern Carolina County are hoping Governor Roy Cooper will allow them to start that process sooner than some.

The Craven County Board of Commissioners has submitted a letter to the governor asking him to allow them to begin reopening the county due to their relatively low case numbers.

Chairman Tom Mark told WITN Tuesday that the letter was submitted to the governor last week but they have yet to hear back from him or his office.

Mark says they recognize the restrictions are critical to slowing the spread of the virus, but believes the county has the leadership to be able to make the proper decisions about what can be reopened, and what that process would entail.

Mark says, "There's going to be some restaurants that aren't going to be able to open. I'm sure that some of the barbershops and beauty parlors, some of them won't be able to open or they'll go out of business. And we're concerned about that. I mean these are people, small businesses that are important to the economy of our county."

Craven County has 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with four deaths, and 28 individuals recovered. There have been no new cases reported in the county since Friday.