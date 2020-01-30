Craven Community College opening space for small businesses

Craven Community college is one step closer to adding new services to its workforce development center after signing a lease with the city of New Bern for the building that will house the new center.

The college is getting close to opening a makers space and small business center at the Volt Center near downtown.

During Tuesday's Board of Aldermen meeting the city agreed to lease an additional building for the community college to use.

This new space will allow the college to set up its small business center there which gives advice to those looking to start their own companies. Next to the small business center will be the markers space.

Craig Ramey, Communications Director for the college says, "The makers space is a really fun way for people to make new things, to experiment, and have access to tools that they don't normally have access to, so we can have wood working tools, metal working tools, welding and things like that, that people can come in and use those different tools and piece things together and see what they can make."

The college says after they move into the space and make a few minor improvements they should be able to have the center up and running in April.