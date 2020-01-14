Craven Community College offers trade courses for hurricane victims

Craven Community College kicked off a new scholarship program Tuesday morning in an effort to help victims of Hurricane Florence struggling to find help rebuilding.

Storm victims like Sherry Cole and Dominic Lewis joined 14 other hoping to take the next step towards recovery by taking trade courses at the college's Volt Center.

Lewis says, "I want to be able to make my own house. I want to build a house. That's what I want to do."

It's a dream that Craven Community College is hoping to help make a reality, through a scholarship program made possible by a more than $200,000 grant from the American Red Cross.

Jeff Schulze, Volt Center Director of Trades Program, "We know we're going to get hit again with another hurricane or weather event and by providing this training here, we can get the people better prepared for the inevitable."

The school's Volt Center is offering free courses not only in carpentry, but HVAC and electrical, as well as other trades that will allow the students to help both themselves and their communities.

And with nearly 200 certified class hours between now and April, some students even hope to make a career out of their newly acquired skills.

So far the Volt Center has 61 scholarship students sponsored through the American Red Cross grant.