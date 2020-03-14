Craven Community College closes effective immediately due to COVID-19 outbreak

Craven Community College has announced they will close through March 30th in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a press release, the school says they will close all campuses and facilities and cancel all instruction and activities effective immediately.

Leadership teams say they have contingency plans in place and are prepared so sustain critical college functions, including safety, security, maintenance, information technology and essential business office activities during the closure.

The school says instructors have already began preparing for the return of students after the closure, including options for makeup classes.

