Craven Co. man accused of shooting neighbor

A man was arrested today after deputies say he shot his neighbor Tuesday night.

Ronald Eanes has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Craven County deputies say Cedric Williams was shot around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on Green Springs Road. The man was hit in his right side and the bullet came out the left side of his back.

Williams was first taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center and later transferred to Vidant Medical Center. Deputies say he was later released from the hospital.

The victim told deputies that Eanes, who lives across the street, shot him.

Deputies recovered a .38 revolver and Eanes was charged after a preliminary investigation was given to the District Attorney's Office.

A magistrate set his bond at $150,000 and the man has a first court appearance Friday morning in New Bern.

