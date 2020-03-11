Head-on crash shuts down Alligator River Bridge

A bridge headed toward the Outer Banks is shut down Wednesday morning due to a head-on crash.

The Department of Transportation says all lanes are closed on the Alligator River Bridge on US-64 between Tyrrell and Dare Counties because of the crash.

The crash reportedly happened around 8:45 a.m. We have reached out to the Highway Patrol to get more details.

It's unclear when the road will reopen.

Drivers can use NC-94 to US-264 or US-17 to US-158 to get around the bridge.