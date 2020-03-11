Head-on crash shuts down Alligator River Bridge

TYRRELL COUNTY, NC (WITN) - A bridge headed toward the Outer Banks is shut down Wednesday morning due to a head-on crash.
The Department of Transportation says all lanes are closed on the Alligator River Bridge on US-64 between Tyrrell and Dare Counties because of the crash.
The crash reportedly happened around 8:45 a.m. We have reached out to the Highway Patrol to get more details.
It's unclear when the road will reopen.
Drivers can use NC-94 to US-264 or US-17 to US-158 to get around the bridge.