Crash in front of South Central High sends at least one person to the hospital

A vehicle crash in Pitt County sends at least one person to the hospital Friday evening. No word yet on the extent of the injuries.

The Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on Forlines Road near Westminster Drive right in front of South Central High School, where a basketball game was being held.

Athletic events and the beginning and end of the school day create additional traffic on Forlines Road. There is also added traffic from the neighborhood directly across the street from South Central High School.

Troopers said two vehicles were involved in the crash.