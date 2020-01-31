Crane collapse closes North River Bridge in Carteret County

A crane collapse has closed a major bridge in Carteret County.

The North River Bridge, which connects U.S. 70 from Beaufort to Down East towns, is shut down.

The Department of Transportation says the accident happened between 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

The crane was being used to remove the old U.S. 70 bridge when it collapsed. The crane is now all the way across the new bridge.

The DOT says there were no injuries and they hope to have the bridge opened by noon. Right now it appears the only damage is to the bridge railing, but bridge engineers will check out the span before allowing traffic back on.

